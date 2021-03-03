Advertisement

Maine considers ban on aerial herbicide spraying in forestry

Jackson’s proposal focuses in part on glyphosate, a widely-used herbicide that is available commercially under the trade name Roundup.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban aerial spraying of some herbicides in forestry.

Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash offered the proposal, which was subject to a public hearing on Tuesday.

Jackson said “aerial herbicides in the Maine woods benefits the bottom line of large landowners at the expense and well-being of the people living and working in the region.”

Jackson’s proposal focuses in part on glyphosate, a widely-used herbicide that is available commercially under the trade name Roundup.

It would also apply to other synthetic herbicides.

The proposal would need to be approved by the Maine Legislature to become law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
route one
Parts of Rt. 1 still remains shut down
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid sections of Route 1, due...
Police report road closures
Maine State Police are asking people to stay off the roads this evening, to allow crews to...
Roads remained closed into the evening
Police have closed a section of Route 1 in the Van Buren region, due to poor visibility.
Route 1 temporarily closed in Van Buren area

Latest News

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who didn’t provide information in...
Sheriff’s Office seeking information from drivers involved in Westfield accident
Maine has $200 million in rent relief funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance...
$200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents on March 1st
$200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents
Maine Rent
A.R. Gould Hospital is offering a program that pays individuals while they train to become...
Hospital program pays individuals to become medical assistants
Hospital program pays individuals to become medical assistants