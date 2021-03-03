Advertisement

Moxie Festival cancelled for 2nd straight year

This was supposed to be the festival’s 26th year.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LISBON, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s most popular festivals is cancelled, once, again.

According to the Time Record, the Lisbon Town Council voted 5 to 1 Tuesday night to call off this summer’s Moxie Festival due to the pandemic.

The festival celebrates the iconic soft drink.

Instead, the town hopes to hold smaller community events.

Councilors say they look forward to bring it back next year.

