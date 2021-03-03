Advertisement

Senator Angus King on his new role protecting our national parks

(WAGM)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King has a new role protecting our country’s national parks.

He has been named the Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks.

King’s role will include finding funding for different parks and helping conserve the land.

He says a number of parks are already facing challenges after years of deferring park funding.

This has led to poorly maintained roads, visitor centers and sewage systems.

The senator says he is excited to take on his new role and embrace these challenges.

”I’ve been working on land conservation issues since the first land for Maine’s future bond issue in 1987. The parks I think are becoming more and more in people’s social, cultural, and spiritual life. And we have to be sure that we pass them on to the next generation in as good or better shape then we found them,” said King.

Senator King says the national parks saw 350 million visitors last year.

That is more than the entire population of the country.

And even though he has visited more than a dozen national parks, he says Acadia will always be his favorite.

