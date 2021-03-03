Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office seeking information from drivers involved in Westfield accident

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who didn’t provide information in yesterday’s accident in Westfield to contact Deputy Ryan Johnston, so that reports can be completed.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone involved in the 10+ vehicle pileup crash on Route 1 in Westfield on Tuesday, March 2nd, who may have left the scene for any reason, due to unsafe conditions or were asked by law enforcement or public safety officials to clear the area, to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

If your information was not taken, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-0702 and ask to speak to Deputy Ryan Johnston. Your information is needed for reporting purposes.

