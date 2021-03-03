Advertisement

St. Patrick’s day Mass to Be Held Virtually This Year

Maine Catholics have numerous other events planned for St. Patrick's Day week, including a "virtual party" held via Zoom from Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland on March 15.
Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will livestream St. Patrick’s Day mass this year.

Bishop Robert Deeley, a child of Irish immigrants, will celebrate the mass on March 17 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, the diocese said.

The state of Maine is allowing in-person religious services, with attendance limits. The mass will also be available to the public via the diocese’s website.

Maine Catholics have numerous other events planned for St. Patrick’s Day week, including a “virtual party” held via Zoom from Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland on March 15. The diocese said the parish “is calling on anyone who may have a story to tell, a song to sing or play, or a poem to share to sign up” and participate.

