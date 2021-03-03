The whiteout conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou Road

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The white out conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou road. Megan Cole spoke with the Sergeant who was on scene of the pileup and has his reaction.

Strong winds and blowing snow caused wide spread white out conditions in many areas of the County on Tuesday. This winter weather was the cause of many accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou road. Sergeant Chris Hayes of the Presque Isle Police Department says that the conditions were some of the worst he’s ever seen.

“We had to go from car to car to make sure that we could get everybody out. We removed everybody immediately from the scene, we put them in an ambulance, some people went into a fire truck, I took a couple in my vehicle and we transported everybody from the scene straight away and then we went back and started doing the scene ourselves.”

“It was pretty harrowing at times. You would be at a crash site trying to tend to crash and getting the road back open or trying to arrange emergency services to get there and in some instances you could actually other crashes but because of the visibility you couldn’t see the crash.”

Hayes says fortunately the people involved in the pileup only had bumps and bruises. Bob Watson, the region manager with Maine DOT, says that crews were out all night cleaning up after the storm.

We seem to get at least one day a year where we have conditions like this but it’s tough because you make a pass with a truck and get the drifts pushed back and in some places yesterday by the time you get back around with the truck, the roads drifted in back in again.

Both remind people that in conditions like what happened Tuesdays, it’s important to stay home if you can.

“It’s very easy to lose where you are going even passage of time you just have no idea, even myself I suffered that a couple of different times yesterday just trying to crash scenes and stuff like that.”

“It’s just one of those days when it’s not safe to be on the road as much as possible, if you can stay home on a day like that and not be…adding to the confusion out on the roads cause some of the accidents yesterday had 8, 10, 12 vehicles involved in them.”

