Two more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as total cases top 45,000

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says two more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as total cases top 45,000.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 705. The two new deaths were reported in York County.

The Maine CDC reported an additional 147 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 45,091.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,288.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 705
  • Total cases: 45,091
  • Confirmed cases: 35,411
  • Probable cases: 9,680
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.84%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 67
  • Patients in intensive care: 24
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

