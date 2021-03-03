Weather Conditions Force AR Gould to Close Vaccine Clinic Early

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - High winds and white out conditions made travel difficult Tuesday, forcing the AR Gould COVID-19 vaccination site to close early.

“We’re having a pretty big vaccination clinic and we started around 8 o’clock this morning,” Dr. Jay Reynolds says. “The weather isn’t really cooperating with us and the state police have advised motorists to stay off the roads. We were scheduled for about 1000 but I think it will come in somewhere around 600 to 800.”

Dr. Reynolds says even though the clinic had to close early, vaccine doses didn’t go to waste.

“We keep it on super cold until just before it’s needed, so there won’t be any vaccine doses going to waste today.”

Bill Tymoczko and his wife traveled from Verona Island. He says despite the road conditions, getting vaccinated was a top priority.

“It was fine until Houlton,” Tymoczko said. “Then from Houlton here, it was white out conditions and on one of the large hills outside of Houlton there were a couple of accidents. We were stuck there for at least 45 minutes. This was a slot that was open, and we think due to our age, the virus, and the variants, we thought it was important to get the shot as soon as we can. I have contact with the public in my job. So, I felt it was important that we get it.”

“This is our first week for vaccinating folks in the 60-69 age group. Obviously, folks have been waiting a long time for vaccination” Dr. Reynolds adds. “A lot of good Aroostook county folks’ brave pretty bad roads sometimes to get to where they want to go. Again, we’re not encouraging people to go out on bad roads… but if they do show up here, we will take care of them.”

For those who had to cancel their appointments, AR Gould hospital says they will reschedule those appointments for a future clinic.

