Weather on the Web Wednesday, March 3rd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

After our extremely dangerous weather and travel day yesterday... we’re seeing significantly improving conditions, with all Road Closures along Route 1/1A reported as Reopened this morning by Aroostook Co. Sheriff’s Office and MaineDOT (newengland511.org/).

Still, those winds are on the gustier side... with gusts upwards of 30 mph today. And, we’re expecting this to lead to additional patchy areas of blowing snow with localized visibility reductions. Thankfully though, not the widespread white-out conditions we saw yesterday.

If you happen to come across an area of blowing snow... still make sure to take it slow, use your headlights, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you -- as significant visibility drop-offs are still a possibility.

Overall, we’re starting our quieter weather stretch moving ahead... with plenty of sunshine today! And slowly those temps will start to be on the rise, through the end of the week... and even more so, into the weekend/next week.

Make sure to stay extra safe out there today... and hope everyone has a great Wednesday!

