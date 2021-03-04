City has second largest TIF district in state

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The city of Presque Isle now has the second largest TIF district in the entire state. Kathy McCarty has more on what this means for the community.

Officials with the city of Presque Isle have received notification from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development that the city has been awarded a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district which will encompass much of the downtown. The TIF district will be one of the largest in the state.

“That will be a 923.9 acre downtown omnibus TIF district, which is actually the second largest in Maine, just behind Scarborough. So we are the largest TIF district in Aroostook County and second largest in the state of Maine for downtown TIF districts,” says Galen Weibley, Economic and Community Development Director for the city of Presque Isle.

Economic and Community Development Director Galen Weibley says it’s an important economic tool.

Weibley says, “TIF district revenues are any assessed value that’s an increase of what is taking place, so any new construction, any reconstruction in those areas, any assessed value on that new portion is sheltered into the TIF district funds for projects or credit enhancement agreements.”

TIF districts are designed to encourage development and, over time, improve a community’s value. Taxes collected on improvements are used for a variety of projects.

“The TIF money’s gonna be used for very - various assortment of projects, including traffic control, sidewalk improvements, facade improvements, potentially water recreation improvements, infrastructure at the Presque Isle Stream. We’re looking at improvements - maybe having a dog park improvements in the area. So we think it’s gonna do a tremendous difference in revitalizing energy into the downtown,” says Weibley.

The 30-year program is projected to generate more than $75-point-5 million dollars, to be used as Weibley specified. The TIF district will encompass an area from Industrial Street and Green Hill Drive, to Maysville Street and a portion of the State Road. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

