Advertisement

Initial unemployment claims in Maine fall below 2,000

It’s the first time since Thanksgiving Maine has received fewer than 2,000 initial claims for state aid
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Feb. 27, 2021
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Feb. 27, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, the number of initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance in Maine dropped below 2,000.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, roughly 1,700 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 27th. Another 200 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 16,800 continued claims were filed for state unemployment, the same as last week.

Another 13,700 weekly certifications were filed for PUA, up slightly from the week prior.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who didn’t provide information in...
Sheriff’s Office seeking information from drivers involved in Westfield accident
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
Whiteout conditions the cause of many accidents in The County.
The whiteout conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou Road
Maine has $200 million in rent relief funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance...
$200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents on March 1st

Latest News

Coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Hinckley Yachts
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
trey
State Lawmaker Conversation Series: An Interview with State Senator Trey Stewart (R) District 2
trey
State Lawmaker Conversation Series: An Interview with State Senator Trey Stewart (R) District 2