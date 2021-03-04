Initial unemployment claims in Maine fall below 2,000

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, the number of initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance in Maine dropped below 2,000.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, roughly 1,700 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 27th. Another 200 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 16,800 continued claims were filed for state unemployment, the same as last week.

Another 13,700 weekly certifications were filed for PUA, up slightly from the week prior.

