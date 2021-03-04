Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Hinckley Yachts

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC in investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a boat production facility in Trenton.

A spokesperson for the CDC says, as of Thursday morning, 20 people at Hinckley Yachts have contracted the virus.

We’re told the investigation opened late last month.

The CDC says the outbreak doesn’t pose an elevated risk to the public and it likely reflects community transmission.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who didn’t provide information in...
Sheriff’s Office seeking information from drivers involved in Westfield accident
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
Whiteout conditions the cause of many accidents in The County.
The whiteout conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou Road
Maine has $200 million in rent relief funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance...
$200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents on March 1st

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
‘Falling through cracks’: Vaccine bypasses some older adults
Democratic leaders are waiting for the official cost estimate before bringing their newly...
Senate narrows eligibility for stimulus checks in COVID-19 relief bill
Sam Keursch, 12, is helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments
The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge