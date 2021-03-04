Maine CDC reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 705.

The 136 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,227.

The state has announced that it will begin vaccinating all Maine educators in alignment with the announcement from President Joe Biden that all educators should receive at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of March.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total number to 1,289.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.