Maine to receive no new doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The state will receive about 10,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced Thursday.

Shah said the state will receive 17,550 first doses of Pfizer vaccine and 13,700 first doses of Moderna vaccine from the federal government.

He said Maine will receive no doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, which accounts for the decrease in next week’s supply.

Shah said some other states have reported they are not receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine either.

Shah said this does not factor in doses retail pharmacies will receive directly through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. He said the state will learn about the supply that will be sent directly to pharmacies on Sunday.

Shah said the lack of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week is the result of the company send out the supply it had manufactured as soon as it was granted emergency use authorization.

Shah said he had expected some reduction in doses from Johnson & Johnson but did not expect Maine to receive zero doses next week.

Shah said Johnson & Johnson is now ramping up production and hopes the state will resume receiving vaccine doses the week of March 22 and a more steady supply beginning March 29. He said it is subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.