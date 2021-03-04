The Changing Juvenile System

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - South Portland’s Long Creek Youth Development Center is the only designated youth correctional facility in the state. It is both an accredited high school and a secure facility for offenders aged 11 to 21 years old.

However, last year, a study by the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, the Juvenile Justice Research and Reform Lab at Drexel University, and the Center for the Study of Social Policy, cited judges, prosecutors and juvenile community corrections officers who said that they send youth to Long Creek because treatment or housing is unavailable, and the study says that less than 20% of youths detained are considered high risk.

Colin O’Neill, Associate Commissioner for the Department of Corrections overseeing the Juvenile Division, says in the last year they have reduced the number of youth at Long Creek by 50%, and that providing community-based opportunities to youth the first time they come into contact with the system can help stop them from entering incarceration.

“We know there’s going to be a need for secure confinement, but how big of a need actually depends on our ability to create alternatives out in the community,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill says Long Creek fully supports reducing the number of youth confined in Maine and providing rehabilitation through community programs in a non-institutional setting.

“Instead of having a young person locked up in an institution, we want to do that work in a community setting, where that young person can come and go and be an active member of that community,” said O’Neill. “They can go to school, they can do treatment in that community, and it’s more likely that those skills developed in that normative setting are going to resonate and stay with that person than if done in an artificial setting in an institution.”

But some believe that the justice system shouldn’t be in charge of youth corrections at all, and that criminalizing youth who don’t have access to adequate financial support or housing is one part of a bigger problem.

Tomorrow night this story continues with a look at alternatives to youth incarceration.

