Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is warning everybody that he’s not holding back in his new “tell-all” memoir.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame as the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series.

The former zoo owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,” will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.

Exotic said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows, saying: “Anybody that’s got bones in your closet, you better look out.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who didn’t provide information in...
Sheriff’s Office seeking information from drivers involved in Westfield accident
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
Whiteout conditions the cause of many accidents in The County.
The whiteout conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou Road
Maine has $200 million in rent relief funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance...
$200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents on March 1st

Latest News

Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
Greece: ‘Surprise’ aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area
Maine to receive no new doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week
Strong earthquake rocks Greece
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
Second powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations