Tractor Fire in Garage at Southern Aroostook Community School; No injuries

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - An early morning tractor fire inside the garage at Southern Aroostook Community School caused extensive damage to a portion of the building.

“It’s pretty significant for us at this point”

Superintendent Jon Porter says, the fire started around 5:30 Wednesday morning. No injuries were caused by the fire.

“One of our building and grounds folks noticed that one of our tractors was on fire,” Superintendent Porter said. “We notified the local fire departments. Oakfield and Island Falls, and they had a pretty quick response here. We were able to contain it pretty well, the fire itself. But the smoke damage and the smoke that got through the building was pretty significant.”

Porter says many parts of the building including the kitchen were hit hard.

“We had some smoke and soot from the smoke that really impacted our kitchen,” Porter adds. “A lot of our food, we’re going to have to toss at this point because of the damage.”

Summer Slauenwhite works in the cafeteria and was among the first on scene.

“He had asked me to come inside and get a fire extinguisher for him put out the fire, and I had come through the doors and it was just black in here I couldn’t even see,” Slauenwhite said. “I went outside and he’s like you got a lot of black on your glasses and you can tell because my hands are all black.”

Porter says the fire caused roughly over 100 thousand dollars in damage. Adding for the next few days, classes will not be in session.

“We aren’t able to do remote learning today and the next two days we’re going to do staff in-service workshop days and make up those days later on in March,” Porter said.

Porter says because of the smoke and soot throughout the building, cleaning crews are going to have to come in. Students could remain in remote learning until next week. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

