Van Buren potato farmer sets goals for Washington as President of the National Potato Council

A Van Buren potato farmer was recently named to head one of the industry’s leading organizations. Kathy McCarty has more on Dominic LaJoie’s new role as President of the National Potato Council.

Dominic LaJoie is putting years of working on his family’s Van Buren potato farm to good use. President of the Maine Potato Board when he became a member of the National Potato Council in 2005, he’s since worked his way to the top role with the NPC.

“Then I worked my way up to become - to represent Maine on the Board of Directors at NPC. And then in 2015, I was voted onto the Executive Committee, which is six growers from across the country. And so I served on the Executive Committee for the past six years and worked my way into the presidency position,” Dominic LaJoie; President of the National Potato Council.

The Council’s focus is public policy at a national level, with a mission of standing up for potatoes on Capitol Hill.

LaJoie says, “We keep an eye on nutrition policy; environmental policies that affect the farming industry in general, whether it’s water issues or pesticide issues, re-registrations; transportation issues. You know, we have a crop that has to be trucked to the market, and so we keep an eye on all those things.”

Trade is also a top priority for the NPC.

“At the national scale, you know, we have potatoes that need to move offshore, whether it’s on the west coast or, you know, in the middle of the United States. And any time there’s movement of potatoes that don’t come into the east market, it helps Maine, it helps farmers on the East Coast,” says LaJoie.

LaJoie says the goal of the Council is to work together across the country, to make sure it’s a fair playing field for agriculture, especially potatoes. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

