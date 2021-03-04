Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, March 4th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Sunshine to start off your day... followed by a few increasing clouds throughout the AM into the PM. We also have the chance for light snow showers & flurries popping up across the County... mainly in Northwestern sections, with minimal accumulations.

Breezy conditions will hold on for us, today, tomorrow, and even into the beginning of the weekend. With gusts upwards of 25-30 mph, we can’t rule out the possibility of patchy areas of blowing snow out and about on the roadways.

A few additional spot flurries linger into Saturday morning... before we shape up for a great second-half of the weekend, under plenty of sunshine.

Temps are also on the rise through next week... with no significant weather systems projected all the way through Wednesday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

