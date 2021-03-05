Maine CDC reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 225 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died dropped from 705 to 704. A COVID-19-related death initially reported in Oxford County was removed from the list.

The 25 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,452.

At 11 a.m., Gov. Janet Mills will announce her plan for the upcoming spring and summer tourism seasons.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total number to 1,290.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 704

Total cases: 45,452

Confirmed cases: 35,636

Probable cases: 9,816

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 69

Patients in intensive care: 23

Patients on ventilators: 8

