Maine CDC reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 225 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died dropped from 705 to 704. A COVID-19-related death initially reported in Oxford County was removed from the list.
The 25 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,452.
At 11 a.m., Gov. Janet Mills will announce her plan for the upcoming spring and summer tourism seasons.
Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total number to 1,290.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 704
- Total cases: 45,452
- Confirmed cases: 35,636
- Probable cases: 9,816
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.2%
- Currently hospitalized: 69
- Patients in intensive care: 23
- Patients on ventilators: 8
