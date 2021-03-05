Advertisement

Maine couple accused of selling fentanyl from their home in a school zone

“It looked as ridiculous as a drive-thru fast-food establishment at times,” the Rumford police chief said.
Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated...
Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.(WABI)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) — Two people face drug charges after a months long investigation in Rumford.

Police say they have been getting reports for months of a lot of traffic coming and going from a home on Kerr Street.

Investigators learned that fentanyl was being sold from the home. They spent two months gathering evidence and information needed for a search warrant.

“My officers spent a considerable amount of time conducting surveillance to see firsthand the incredible amount of traffic going to the Bellegarde-Long residence. It looked as ridiculous as a drive-thru fast-food establishment at times,” said Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan.

Rumford Police, Maine State Police troopers, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, and U.S. Border Patrol agents searched the home Thursday morning and found approximately 43 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with digital drug scales, packaging materials and $3,640 in suspected drug proceed.

Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
Presque Isle now has the second largest TIF district in the state, which will help boost...
City has second largest TIF district in state
Whiteout conditions the cause of many accidents in The County.
The whiteout conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou Road
Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
A wild turkey smashed a window at a dentist's office in California.
Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

Latest News

Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
In part one of a two part series, we took a look at the changing juvenile system.
The Future of the Juvenile System
Part two in a two-part series about the changing juvenile system.
The Future of the Juvenile System