Maine couple accused of selling fentanyl from their home in a school zone

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) — Two people face drug charges after a months long investigation in Rumford.

Police say they have been getting reports for months of a lot of traffic coming and going from a home on Kerr Street.

Investigators learned that fentanyl was being sold from the home. They spent two months gathering evidence and information needed for a search warrant.

“My officers spent a considerable amount of time conducting surveillance to see firsthand the incredible amount of traffic going to the Bellegarde-Long residence. It looked as ridiculous as a drive-thru fast-food establishment at times,” said Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan.

Rumford Police, Maine State Police troopers, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, and U.S. Border Patrol agents searched the home Thursday morning and found approximately 43 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with digital drug scales, packaging materials and $3,640 in suspected drug proceed.

Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.