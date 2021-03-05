Maine Educators Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A sense of relief for many Teachers, school staff, and childcare providers in the Maine. They are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Janet Mills responded to President Biden’s call to vaccinate educators. Wednesday, Governor Mills prioritized K-12 Teachers and school staff, regardless of age. Now making them vaccine eligible.

Governor Mills said in part, “I share President Biden’s goal of vaccinating school staff and childcare workers — as well as those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and the rest of Maine residents — as soon as possible.”

Grace Leavitt, President of the Maine Education Association, says this is major step forward.

“That will go a long way towards reducing the disruption that we’ve seen due to quarantine,” Leavitt said. “Once educators are vaccinated there should be fewer disruption to our students learning for in person instruction.

Leavitt says this is added layer of protection in schools.

“We’ve been saying all along, our schools are essential, and we need to be providing as much in person instruction as possible, safely,” Leavitt adds. “So, adding this additional layer of safety for our educators helps to keep not only them safe but our students safe. Again, having these vaccinations prioritized really helps to have things go more smoothly, have more consistency for in person learning.

MSAD #1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw says teachers are relieved.

“I think our teachers are just pleased,” Greenlaw said. “Not just teachers but all of our school and support staff are pleased and relieved. To me it’s just one more step toward normalcy. I know we’ve got a long way to go but this is a big step for us.”

School staff will be eligible to sign up for vaccine clinics at Federal Retail Pharmacy outlets – which includes certain Hannaford, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies in Maine.

