New Rent Relief Program has already made an impact here in the county

Aroostook County , Maine (WAGM) - : March 1st was the first day for the new rent relief program in the State of Maine. It has already made an impact here in the county. ACAP has around 300 applications in the que waiting to be processed. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

Maine’s new rent relief program for residents who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the coronavirus pandemic launched this week.

“The programs exists to help people and that’s what we’re hoping to do & just be patient through the process it might take bit longer than you expected but you will eventually get the benefit can be huge for a lot of people,” said Heidi Rackliffe, Program Coordinator at ACAP.

There are many questions to go through but there is one very important question.

“Then it asks if you have financially been impacted by COVID. & that’s not necessarily just I’ve lost a job or reduction of hours. It can be whatever environmental factors been played that could have impacted you financially. Did you have medical appointments, did you possibly test positive for COVID and that took you out of work or you have to stay home with your children while they’re in school for remote learning. There are a lot of different examples that would qualify someone for the program this go around. We’re also able to work with individuals who are on fixed income so individuals on social security, disability and also individuals who are on subsidized housing and those are two populations we were never able to touch with our previous programs,” said Rackliffe.

Once an application is approved, the money will go directly to a landlord or the vendor. But it’s very important for the application to have the landlord and renters email.

This new rent relief program will also help Aroostook county’s economy.

“It’s about two and half million dollars between now and December 31st that will be put into the Aroostook economy directly, it will help landlord across the region stay afloat in many cases but I think it will also allow individuals who have been putting off critical expenses that they need to make in other ways to be able to do that,” said Parent.

The program is expected to run until December 31st 2021. The application for the program can be found at mainehousing.org/programs-services/rental/rentaldetail/covid-19-rental-relief-program

If you don’t have access to internet you can your local ACAP location.

ACAP locations:

Presque Isle (207) 764-3721

Madawaska (207) 728-6345

Fort Kent (207) 834-5290

Houlton (207) 532-5300

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

