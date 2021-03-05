Advertisement

NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka

‘I am honored to be selected as an NFL official’
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating...
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating an NCAA college football game between Washington and North Dakota Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance — including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program — have earned her a position as an NFL official,” said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
Presque Isle now has the second largest TIF district in the state, which will help boost...
City has second largest TIF district in state
Whiteout conditions the cause of many accidents in The County.
The whiteout conditions yesterday caused multiple accidents, including a 17 car pileup on the Caribou Road
Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
A wild turkey smashed a window at a dentist's office in California.
Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

Latest News

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return in the long-awaited comedy sequel.
New this weekend: 'Coming 2 America'
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery
A home in Los Angeles looks like a junkyard, packed with so much stuff. The city is trying to...
An extremely messy yard frustrated neighbors for years in Los Angeles, but change may be coming
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd’s death
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe