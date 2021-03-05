The Future of the Juvenile System

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The criminal justice system has been at the center of national debate since last summer. As promises are made at the federal level to change the legal system, those changes are really happening in Maine youth corrections--but are those changes enough, and are we moving in the right direction?

Yesterday, we looked at the changing juvenile system in Maine. Tonight we looked at what directions the system can take in the future.

A recent poll shows that 59% of Mainers support closing youth prisons and ceasing to build new ones. Mainers would prefer an approach that focuses on individual circumstances and needs, says the poll conducted by Maine Youth Justice.

Maine youth justice is a campaign led by former long creek residents, says Campaign Manager Al Cleveland. A 2020 study cited judges, prosecutors, and juvenile community corrections officers who said they send kids to Long Creek Youth Development Center because other treatment or housing is unavailable.

Maine Youth Justice’s campaign manager, Al Cleveland, and advocacy director, Abdul Ali, say funds need to be divested from the criminal justice system, and redistributed to communities that need the investment, so that youth aren’t in a situation where they don’t have housing or they need to resort to unlawful actions. Ali says that in Long Creek, their shelter needs are met, but asks why they aren’t met in their communities

“They have housing, they have food, they have mental health services—rather than incarcerating them inside of a box, inside a cement box, with state clothing and really taking them away from human life and keeping them in dungeons—why can’t we do that in the communities when these kids are harmed and are only responding to the harm that they have received?” asked Ali. “We feel like we have to punish people that commit crimes. Well, people commit crimes because they either do not have something or because they are responding to something that happened to them.”

Jim Cyr, a therapist consultant for the Children’s Crisis Care Coordination program at Aroostook Mental Health Center said being incarcerated can be traumatic and kids can pick up bad habits, but he adds that the threat of incarceration can be enough to make someone work on their behaviors.

“Helping kids to get from where they are to where they need to be or want to be is kind of like a puzzle and for some of them, that’s a piece of the puzzle,” said Cyr.

He sees the involvement of people from a mix of backgrounds, including the juvenile corrections system, as beneficial.

But Maine Youth Justice believes a new system can be created and their poll found that 59% of Mainers are in support of closing prisons and building community-based support. Maine Youth Justice believes that the Department of Corrections should not run these programs, and instead, the communities that know and raise these children should directly receive investments to avoid the financial difficulties that often lead children to the prison system.

“That means that Maine legislators and governor Mills have the backing of their constituents to make courageous bold changes to Maine’s juvenile justice system,” said Cleveland. “You have the backing of your constituents to create policies that echo the demands that came up after a summer of uprising.”

The one consensus, from the Department of Corrections and Maine Youth Justice, is that community, not incarceration, is an important part of keeping children from entering a cycle of repeated incarceration.

