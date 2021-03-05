Weather on the Web Friday, March 5th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

We’re seeing a mixture of sun & clouds this morning... with a bit of a chill as well. We did have a Wind Chill Advisory in place for NW Aroostook, that has now since expired.

A breeze will hold-on throughout the day, with sustained winds between 10-20 mph, and gusts upwards of 25 mph. So, we’re expecting still a bit of a chill to the air through the morning into the afternoon.

Also, with that breeze persisting, we’re likely to see patchy areas of blowing snow that could lead to localized visibility drop-offs on the roadways. Make sure to take those extra precautions... of taking it slow, using your headlights, and leaving distance between you and the car in front of you.

We have just a few, pop-up light snow showers and flurries extending ahead over the next 48 hours... with minimal accumulations expected.

Overall though, it’s going to be a very nice weekend, with lots of sunshine for Sunday. And temps are on the rise for next week... with a first taste of Spring for Wed. into Thurs.!

Hope everyone has a great, relaxing and safe weekend!

