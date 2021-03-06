Advertisement

Get Moving! How to Ice Skate

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - When living in Northern Maine, one is always looking for new winter activities. This week on ‘Get Moving!’, Director of Northern Maine Figure Skating Club, Katie Griffin, taught us how to ice skate.

“It really is the perfect winter sport because not only can you do it on an outside rinks, but then you have the forum here where you can come indoors,” she said. “My favorite part is just the feeling you get on the ice once you progress, you feel like you’re kind of flying across the ice.”

So, if you’re looking for an activity to do indoors or outdoors, grab a friend, get some skates, and get moving!

