Gov. Mills Changes Some COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of Tourism Season

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Changes to the State’s COVID 19 restrictions could mean more visitors to the Aroostook.

The state of Maine is loosening some but not all of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Janet Mills announced beginning on March 26th indoor gathering limits will shift to allow up to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity. On May 24th that will expand to 75%. As for outdoor gatherings, 75% capacity will be allowed starting March 26th. Mills is hopeful to increase to 100% by May 24th.

Governor Mills also said residents from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut are now able to travel to Maine without having to quarantine or get a negative COVID test.

Tourism is a big part of the economy in Northern Maine and the loosening of restrictions could give tourists a chance to plan their summer vacations

“Going into this season we are going to be planning ahead,” Jacob Pelkey said. “We have this firm plan from the Governor that outlines what we’ll be able to do with those. It’ll will still be a little bit different than it has been in the past, but it gives us something to adapt to.”

“We are looking ahead at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest,” LaNeice Sirois said. “The committee has continued to meet with the hope that we can have almost a full capacity festival, because that is one of our biggest events.”

While safety guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing are still in effect, places of worship will benefit from new guidance.

“It comes at a time when we’re celebrating the holiest time of the year, the time of Easter, it’s opening up at that time,” Fr. Dave Raymond said. “For them it means a great deal. It means they will be able to celebrate in person at Easter, many of them will. And it means that there is hope here.”

Governor Mills said this plan could remain in place through the Summer, but could change if there are major outbreaks of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.