Maine CDC reports 183 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

Augusta, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 183 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

The 183 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,635.

Aroostook County has three new cases, bringing the total number to 1,293.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 704

Total cases: 45,635

Confirmed cases: 35,759

Probable cases: 9,876

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 74

Patients in intensive care: 20

Patients on ventilators: 9

