Officials hope Madawaska app promotes economic growth and tourism

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

Madawaska officials are hoping a new phone app will encourage economic growth and improve services in the community. Kathy McCarty has more.

As part of the Strategic Plan for the town of Madawaska, officials have created an app designed to promote tourism and more.

“It gets the information out there, from what’s going on, both the municipal government and in the town - and help us as well. And so it’s an economic tool and it’s also an information tool to help the government deliver information better,” says Gary Picard, Town Manager of Madawaska.

Madawaska is a tourist destination, serving as home to one of the stops on the Four Corners of the USA tour.

“We have analytics that we can see, you know, who’s downloading these apps, and there are people across the country who actually downloaded the app after it went live. And, I mean, if you’re from New Hampshire and you like to come up here to snowmobile and you want to know what’s going on, you know, the tourism section of the app tells you exactly what’s happening in Madawaska. It tells you what’s available, what you can do, you know, any specials that are happening. And it allows the businesses to interact directly with these people, without having to go through any other means,” says Jason Boucher, Madawaska Selectman and app developer.

The app also allows direct interaction with municipal offices, like Code Enforcement and the Rec Department.

“Right now we’re open 8 to 4 in a typical work day, so they have to come in and register their kids for all these programs, where when they have the app they’ll be able to register. And we’re working on implementing payment capabilities,” says Sam Cyr, Director of the Madawaska Parks and Rec Department.

In addition to tourism, app features include fire, police, school, public works, a suggestion box, and more. Notifications like road closures and cancellations can also be posted. The app can be found by looking for Madawaska in either the Google Play or Apple App stores.

