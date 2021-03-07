Maine CDC reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Augusta, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two new deaths.

One was a resident of Cumberland County and the other was a resident of York County. One was a man and one was a woman. One was between 70 and 79 years old, and one was age 80 or older. Maine CDC expresses condolences to their loved ones and communities.

The 159 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,794.

Aroostook County has two new cases, bringing the total number to 1,295.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 706

Total cases: 45,794

Confirmed cases: 35,846

Probable cases: 9,948

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 67

Patients in intensive care: 16

Patients on ventilators: 8

