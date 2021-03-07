Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault report in Mars Hill Saturday night. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Mars Hill, was taken to AR Gould with several knife wounds. His injuries were non-life threatening.
Deputies arrested Adam Jackson, another Mars Hill local, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police and the Presque Isle Police Department.
