Advertisement

5 Maine educational institutions dubbed “military friendly”

The University of Maine at Augusta, Husson University and Maine Maritime Academy earned the designation along with Central Maine Community College and Southern Maine Community College.
(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Five Maine educational institutions are being designated as “Military Friendly Schools.”

The University of Maine at Augusta, Husson University and Maine Maritime Academy earned the designation along with Central Maine Community College and Southern Maine Community College.

Navy veteran Leo Porter says without the support of the University of Maine at Augusta, he wouldn’t have been able to finish his first semester.

The University of Maine at Augusta’s dedication to veterans and military service members dates back to the end of the Vietnam War, when soldiers were returning home from the battlefield, President Rebecca Wyke said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
159 new cases and two new deaths
Maine CDC reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths
Gov. Janet Mills Lifts Some COVID-19 Restrictions
Gov. Mills Changes Some COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of Tourism Season
The Capitol
U.S Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 150,000 Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as state reports 132 new cases Monday
Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
159 new cases and two new deaths
Maine CDC reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths
The Capitol
U.S Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill