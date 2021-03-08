Advertisement

Aroostook EMA distributes emergency equipment

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A shipment of equipment is making it easier for several County communities to respond to emergencies.

Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency, says emergency situations can arise any time, from power outages in the winter to flooding in the spring. He says a small group of communities that have taken part in certain training programs are now receiving cots, wool blankets and inflatable pillows.

“We’ve been offering training programs. We’ve put out some guidance documents, and now the communities that agreed to participate in further training get put onto a list to get shelter equipment that will stay right in their community at their fingertips, should they need it. This is brand new equipment that’s purchased with Homeland Security dollars that can benefit everybody in The County. And it’s being spread out to all points around The County,” says Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency.

Woods says due to the County’s geographic size, recipients won’t have to wait for EMA or Red Cross to respond, in order to start providing aid. The first group of communities to receive these items include: Portage Lake, Fort Fairfield, Caribou, Wallagrass, and Easton.

