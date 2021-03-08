Advertisement

Meteor spotted over northern New England and Canada

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was spotted just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Experts say a meteor first spotted over Vermont’s Mount Mansfield State Forest was likely traveling more than 40,000 miles per hour.

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was spotted just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

It traveled 33 miles (53 kilometers) before burning up over Orleans County.

More than 100 eyewitnesses from across the region reported seeing the fireball.

Witness Al Gregoritsch, of South Burlington, says there was no sound whatsoever. He says it was a phenomenon he will never forget.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
159 new cases and two new deaths
Maine CDC reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths
Gov. Janet Mills Lifts Some COVID-19 Restrictions
Gov. Mills Changes Some COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of Tourism Season
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut

Latest News

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police respond to reported home invasion in Livermore Falls
Maine State House
Maine Legislature to meet Wednesday at Augusta Civic Center
Operation Hunger
Raising money to help feed people in need
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut