More than 150,000 Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as state reports 132 new cases Monday

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 132 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 706.

The 132 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,926.

The new seven-day average for new cases rose slightly to 168.

There are 152,512 Mainers who are now fully vaccinated, which is 11.35% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total to 1,296.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 706
  • Total cases: 45,926
  • Confirmed cases: 35,907
  • Probable cases: 10,019
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 67
  • Patients in intensive care: 16
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

