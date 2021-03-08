More than 150,000 Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as state reports 132 new cases Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 132 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 706.

The 132 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,926.

The new seven-day average for new cases rose slightly to 168.

There are 152,512 Mainers who are now fully vaccinated, which is 11.35% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total to 1,296.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 706

Total cases: 45,926

Confirmed cases: 35,907

Probable cases: 10,019

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 67

Patients in intensive care: 16

Patients on ventilators: 8

