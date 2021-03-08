More than 150,000 Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as state reports 132 new cases Monday
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 132 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 706.
The 132 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 45,926.
The new seven-day average for new cases rose slightly to 168.
There are 152,512 Mainers who are now fully vaccinated, which is 11.35% of Maine’s total population.
Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total to 1,296.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 706
- Total cases: 45,926
- Confirmed cases: 35,907
- Probable cases: 10,019
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.2%
- Currently hospitalized: 67
- Patients in intensive care: 16
- Patients on ventilators: 8
