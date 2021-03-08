Advertisement

Police respond to reported home invasion in Livermore Falls

Police said they received a report about forced entry into a home on Knapp Street Monday morning.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - Several law enforcement agencies have responded to a reported home invasion in Livermore Falls, according to police.

Livermore Falls police responded to the home and are being assisted by state, county and other local law enforcement agencies.

Police said there is no threat to the public and “risk is contained within the residence.”

People are asked to avoid Knapp Street and the surrounding area until the incident is resolved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

