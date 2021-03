PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On March 11th, WAGM in partnership with United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities Maine are holding our Operation Hunger telethon. The purpose of the telethon is to raise money to help feed people in need in the County.

https://www.wagmtv.com/page/operation-hunger-telethon/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.