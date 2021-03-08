Weather on the Web Monday, March 8th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Still plenty of sunshine today... under seasonable temps and calmer winds.

An approaching warm front tonight, will lead to scattered light-to-steady snow showers popping up after midnight... and lasting through the day tomorrow.

This is, overall, a weaker system... providing just minimal accumulations, between trace amounts to an inch or two. It’ll still be enough though, to cause some slick spots on the roadways during the Tues. AM commute.

Then, our big weather story this week, are the spring-like temperatures for Wed., Thurs. & Fri... where we’re likely to see mid-to-upper 40s, and the potential of reaching lower-50s!

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday.

