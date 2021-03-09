Advertisement

Hostages freed as Standoff in Livermore Falls comes to an end, no word on the suspect

Police said they received a report about forced entry into a home on Knapp Street Monday morning.
LIVERMORE 2
LIVERMORE 2
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - A standoff with police in Livermore Falls ended early Tuesday morning.

The situation began as a home invasion and turned into a standoff with hostages, according to police.

There is no word yet on how many people were held hostage during the ordeal.

The condition of the suspect is also unknown at this time.

On Monday, police said they received a report at about 5:25 a.m. that an armed intruder broke into a home on Knapp Street and barricaded himself inside the home.

It’s believed a student of RSU 73 and a district staff member are involved. In an email sent to families, RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert wrote, in part: “I am sorry to say that I have not received any official word on the safety of our student and employee but my thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Albert also says the school resource officer received information connected to the hostage situation that included the possibility of a bomb being in “one or all of our schools.”

Livermore Falls police responded to the home and are being assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, federal, county and other local law enforcement agencies.

The police chief did not provide any other details other than there were hostages inside the home but the number of hostages was not given.

Police said out of an abundance of caution, several area homes and businesses have been evacuated.

People are asked to avoid Knapp Street and the surrounding area until the incident is resolved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Basketball Livestream
Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut
Meteor spotted over northern New England and Canada

Latest News

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to speak with your doctor...
Screenings save lives
Screenings save lives
Funds from Homeland Security are being used by the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency to...
Aroostook EMA distributes emergency equipment
Aroostook EMA distributes emergency equipment
Meteor spotted over northern New England and Canada