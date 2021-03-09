Maine CDC reports additional 17 COVID-19 related deaths, 133 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday and 133 new cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 723.

Maine CDC is reporting 17 additional deaths today, including one resident of Androscoggin County, one resident of Aroostook County, three residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Franklin County, two residents of Kennebec County, two residents of Oxford County, two residents of Penobscot County, one resident of Sagadahoc County, and four residents of York County. Seven of the people who died were women, while 10 were men. One was between 50 and 59 years old, three were between 60 and 69 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and 12 were 80 or older. All of the additional deaths reported today result from review of death certificates filed between Feb. 17 and March 4. One death occurred in November 2020, while 16 deaths occurred between Jan. 25 and March 1.

The 133 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,059.

There are 156,174 Mainers who are now fully vaccinated, which is 11.62% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has no new cases. Maine CDC reported one new death in The County, bringing the total number of deaths to 44.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 723

Total cases: 46,059

Confirmed cases: 35,974

Probable cases: 10,085

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 75

Patients in intensive care: 21

Patients on ventilators: 7

