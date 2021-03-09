Advertisement

Maine CDC reports additional 17 COVID-19 related deaths, 133 new cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday and 133 new cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 723.

Maine CDC is reporting 17 additional deaths today, including one resident of Androscoggin County, one resident of Aroostook County, three residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Franklin County, two residents of Kennebec County, two residents of Oxford County, two residents of Penobscot County, one resident of Sagadahoc County, and four residents of York County. Seven of the people who died were women, while 10 were men. One was between 50 and 59 years old, three were between 60 and 69 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and 12 were 80 or older. All of the additional deaths reported today result from review of death certificates filed between Feb. 17 and March 4. One death occurred in November 2020, while 16 deaths occurred between Jan. 25 and March 1.

The 133 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,059.

There are 156,174 Mainers who are now fully vaccinated, which is 11.62% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has no new cases. Maine CDC reported one new death in The County, bringing the total number of deaths to 44.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 723
  • Total cases: 46,059
  • Confirmed cases: 35,974
  • Probable cases: 10,085
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 75
  • Patients in intensive care: 21
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Basketball Livestream
Mars Hill Man arrested and charged for assault
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut
Meteor spotted over northern New England and Canada

Latest News

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to speak with your doctor...
Screenings save lives
Screenings save lives
Funds from Homeland Security are being used by the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency to...
Aroostook EMA distributes emergency equipment
Aroostook EMA distributes emergency equipment