Screenings save lives

March is Colorectal Cancer Screening Month. In this week’s Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty has more on who’s at risk and when the test should be performed.

Once recommended at age 50, colonoscopy guidelines changed in 2018. Now they’re done regularly beginning at age 45, or younger, says Dr. TIffany Frederickson.

“That does not count for people having a family history of somebody developing colon cancer before the age of 45. If you’ve got somebody in your family who got it at a very young age, we want you to start 10 years to the age that that person was when they were found to have it,” Dr. Tiffany Frederickson, Department Chair of General and Vascular Surgery at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Certain groups are at a higher risk and should screen earlier, including those with Lynch Syndrome, African Americans and Alaskan natives.

Dr. Frederickson says, “The colonoscopy is still the gold standard. It’s the best test because when we go in there we find the polyps and we remove them. In a lot of cases, even big polyps can be removed before they turn into cancer. And so the idea is to stop you from ever getting cancer at all. And then the other test that can be done in place of that are things like fecal testing. So there’s blood tests that check for blood in your stool, and then there’s some newer ones that look for abnormal DNA in your stool and can kind of give us a hint that there’s something going on.”

Blood tests are once a year, while DNA tests are every three years, but a colonoscopy every 10 years, or sooner, remains the best method to detect problems. Signs can be subtle.

“Obviously the big one would be blood in your stools that’s new. So a lot of people, unfortunately, will chalk that up to a hemorrhoid and it turns out not to be, so if you do start seeing blood in your stool, even on the toilet paper, you know, any kind of sign of something like that, then we want to know about that right away so that we can get on that and find out what that’s coming from,” says Dr. Frederickson.

Dr. Frederickson says you should speak with your doctor if you have any concerns, including change in bowel habits. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

