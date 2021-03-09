Third Penobscot County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A third inmate at the Penobscot County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of staff members associated with the outbreak is unchanged from the last update with four confirmed and seven presumptive cases. The outbreak was first reported in February.

Sheriff Troy Morton says people who are newly arrested are still being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

During a Penobscot County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning, members of the public voiced concerns about the outbreak and conditions inside the jail.

Commissioners Meeting for 3/2/2021 Commissioners Meeting Posted by Penobscot County on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Morton says all staff comply with CDC protocols when it comes to masking, and they ask inmates to do the same.

“We require staff to wear masks all the time,” Sheriff Morton said during Tuesday’s meeting “I will tell you, that’s not the case with the inmates. We’re not going to use hands-on, use-of-force issues with inmates forcing them to wear masks. That’s absolutely the wrong thing to do.”

Morton says there are currently 205 people who have been released from jail through Maine Pretrial Services. That program is for those who have been deemed low-risk in an effort to reduce the inmate population.

