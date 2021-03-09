Update: Livermore Falls Police and ME State Police to address hostage standoff in Livermore Falls, no word on the suspect

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - Members of the Livermore Falls Police Department and Maine State Police will address the media at 11:00 Tuesday morning, regarding a standoff in Livermore Falls which ended with all hostages being freed.

The address will take place in an outdoor setting at the Livermore Falls Police Department.

The situation began as a home invasion and turned into a standoff with hostages, according to police.

There is no word yet on how many people were held hostage during the ordeal.

The condition of the suspect is also unknown at this time.

On Monday, police said they received a report at about 5:25 a.m. that an armed intruder broke into a home on Knapp Street and barricaded himself inside the home.

It’s believed a student of RSU 73 and a district staff member are involved. In an email sent to families, RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert wrote, in part: “I am sorry to say that I have not received any official word on the safety of our student and employee but my thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Albert also says the school resource officer received information connected to the hostage situation that included the possibility of a bomb being in “one or all of our schools.”

Livermore Falls police responded to the home and are being assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, federal, county and other local law enforcement agencies.

The police chief did not provide any other details other than there were hostages inside the home but the number of hostages was not given.

Police said out of an abundance of caution, several area homes and businesses have been evacuated.

People are asked to avoid Knapp Street and the surrounding area until the incident is resolved.

