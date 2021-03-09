Weather on the Web Tuesday, March 9th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Light snow showers are continuing to come down this morning! We are seeing visibility impacts and reductions Countywide, generally staying above and not dropping-off below 1/4″-mile.

Lower-end accumulations are still leading to snow-covered roadways and patchy slick spots. Make sure to take those extra precautions of taking it slow.... using your headlights.... and leaving plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

The light scattered snow showers are expected to last through midday, into the early afternoon... before we dry out into the evening time.

Then, tomorrow brings the start of our mini-Spring stretch of weather.... with 40-degree temps and some scattered light rain showers for Thursday into Friday. We’ll still get a little bit of sunshine to enjoy.... especially for Wednesday, and Friday afternoon.

Make sure to get out and enjoy it if you can! Hope everyone has a great and safe Tuesday!

