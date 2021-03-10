Advertisement

ACSO receives Healthcare for K9 Heroes grant

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has received a Healthcare for K9 Heroes Grant, which will be used for safety equipment for K9 Jazz.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Jazz has been awarded a Healthcare for K9 Heroes grant.

K9 Jazz of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was one of about a dozen K9s to receive the grant.

The Healthcare for K9 Heroes grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible.

The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries—including those sustained in the line of duty—diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit is continuing their “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program for 2021 which covers annual policy premiums. Since 2016, the charity has donated over $173,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.

In addition to the healthcare reimbursement program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,180 law enforcement dogs with U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified bullet and stab-protective vests in 50 states, at a value of over $6.9 million dollars. For more information, please call 508-824-6978. Tax deductible donations accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718 or via the website: www.vik9s.org.

