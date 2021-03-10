Aroostook Community Matters - Aroostook Agency on Aging Volunteers Help People Get Vaccination Appointments in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people 60 and older. For many Aroostook county residents scheduling an appointment on line is difficult, but the Aroostook Agency on Aging and their volunteers are helping people get appointments.

“The people that we serve are in the age group that are at the highest risk and we know our people, we know the people in the community and we know that many of them do not have computers,” said Volunteer Manager at Aroostook Agency on Aging, Sherry Beaulieu. “They don’t have the avenue to be able to do that on their own. So, we wanted to help them make sure they got their appointments.”

The Executive Director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging, Joy Barresi Saucier, said, “Our goal is to connect them to a vaccination provider as close to their home as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Eventually, an appointment comes and the volunteers get to share the special news.

“You’re calling someone who has been scared, worried, hoping that they can get the vaccine and when they hear our voice on the phone, you can hear the quiver in their voice, the excitement,” said Beaulieu.

Ginny Joles, a volunteer, said, “It’s very rewarding when someone says, I’m just so so thankful for what you’re doing.”

The Aroostook Agency on Aging has helped numerous people get appointments, but their work is not yet done. Beaulieu said you can get involved by just giving the agency a call.

“People are looking for positive, they’re looking for something, that’s going to make this world seem a little bit more normal, and I think this is the first step for a lot of folks,” said Beaulieu.

