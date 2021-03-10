Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters - Aroostook Agency on Aging Volunteers Help People Get Vaccination Appointments in the County

Ginny Joles helps people schedule their vaccinations.
Ginny Joles helps people schedule their vaccinations.(WAGM)
By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people 60 and older. For many Aroostook county residents scheduling an appointment on line is difficult, but the Aroostook Agency on Aging and their volunteers are helping people get appointments.

“The people that we serve are in the age group that are at the highest risk and we know our people, we know the people in the community and we know that many of them do not have computers,” said Volunteer Manager at Aroostook Agency on Aging, Sherry Beaulieu. “They don’t have the avenue to be able to do that on their own. So, we wanted to help them make sure they got their appointments.”

The Executive Director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging, Joy Barresi Saucier, said, “Our goal is to connect them to a vaccination provider as close to their home as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Eventually, an appointment comes and the volunteers get to share the special news.

“You’re calling someone who has been scared, worried, hoping that they can get the vaccine and when they hear our voice on the phone, you can hear the quiver in their voice, the excitement,” said Beaulieu.

Ginny Joles, a volunteer, said, “It’s very rewarding when someone says, I’m just so so thankful for what you’re doing.”

The Aroostook Agency on Aging has helped numerous people get appointments, but their work is not yet done. Beaulieu said you can get involved by just giving the agency a call.

“People are looking for positive, they’re looking for something, that’s going to make this world seem a little bit more normal, and I think this is the first step for a lot of folks,” said Beaulieu.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Basketball Livestream
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

acm6
acm6
Erin Benson files paperwork.
Aroostook Community Matters - HEAP Wants You To Apply Early
AMHC’s Uses New Grant to Create Needs Assessment to Look at the ‘Why’ Behind Substance Use.
Aroostook Community Matters: AMHC’s Uses New Grant to Create Needs Assessment to Look at the ‘Why’ Behind Substance Use
AMHC’s Uses New Grant to Create Needs Assessment to Look at the ‘Why’ Behind Substance Use.
acm5