County Business Report: 3.5.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new report finds 3 in 10 small businesses say they won’t survive this pandemic without more federal assistance. But as Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s County Business Report, more local business startups are on the horizon in Aroostook County.

Life during present day pandemic has been a struggle certainly for small businesses. Yet it hasn’t stopped some county folks from carpe diem, SEIZING THE DAY to venture out and start a business. Brandon McDonald of NMDC’s Small Business Development Center says several new start ups are happening in the county.

Brandon McDonald NMDC

“we’re sitting on about three right now wonderful businesses one started a brand new business through the pandemic one expanded his business to a new location they’re expanding into a new product line they’re sustaining not worrying about the restaurant industry going into prepared foods and packaged foods.”

So with that said, Mcdonald says he offers a advice to those not afraid to move forward and take the leap into entrepreneurship. First piece of advice, have a solid business plan.

“there’s one business plans that’s for you this is gonna be what you’re gonna follow I call it this living document that you’re gonna change as things change in your business and you wanna know where you’re gonna be and the other plan is when you want the money that’s your financing you’re gonna be working with a bank working with a grant program and you have to show that here’s what I wanna do here’s what I need to make my business grow.”

And with that plan, it helps gives potential business owners some direction..

“when someone comes to me and says I want to sell a certain product I say okay have you thought about who you’re gonna buy from do you understand the idea of wholesaling do you understand the idea of state taxes...”

Just several insights in helping people take their ideas from paper to concrete fruition..and opening new paths while being open for business. Shawn Cunningham. NS 8.

