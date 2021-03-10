Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 723.

The 195 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,254.

There are 162,538 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 12.09% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has two new cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 723
  • Total cases: 46,254
  • Confirmed cases: 36,102
  • Probable cases: 10,152
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 75
  • Patients in intensive care: 21
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Basketball Livestream
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls

Latest News

Intervention Aroostook 3.2.2021
business
County Business Report 3.5.2021
business
County Business Report: 3.5.2021
Unhealthy snacks with cheese and peanuts
The correlation between obesity and food insecurity in Maine