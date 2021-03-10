Maine CDC reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 723.

The 195 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine to 46,254.

There are 162,538 Mainers who have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 12.09% of Maine’s total population.

Aroostook County has two new cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 723

Total cases: 46,254

Confirmed cases: 36,102

Probable cases: 10,152

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.82%

14-day positivity rate: 1.2%

Currently hospitalized: 75

Patients in intensive care: 21

Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.