New MDEA Commander no stranger to position

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

A new commander has been named to lead the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s northern division. Kathy McCarty has more.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a familiar face to the position of Commander of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, following Darrell Crandall’s retirement from the role earlier this winter.

“We have the commander’s slot, which wouldn’t just be Aroostook County, but it would be, you know, the northern part of Maine but - Augusta north, but with a concentration here in The County. So I jumped on it. I saw it coming and I jumped on it. And luckily the director agreed with me, and he now has an office here in Aroostook County. So, you know, we’re very pleased to have Peter Arno here now,” says Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Commander Peter Arno joins Sheriff Shawn Gillen, who himself has more than 13 years experience with the agency, as well as four individuals from the Sheriff’s Office, and one from Border Patrol.

“I spent five years in that capacity and in 2018 I went - I left law enforcement to give my - lend a hand running a family business. So that’s where I’ve spent the last three years. This position that I currently have was vacated earlier this year and at this time I’m at a good point in my life where I could shift from the family business back into law enforcement, where really my passions lie,” says Commander Peter Arno, of District 2, MDEA.

Commander Arno expects a smooth transition.

“This is the work that I love to do. It’s where my passion is. It’s what I know. So, yeah, it’s - it’s been a relatively easy process getting settled in,” says Arno.

Commander Arno’s first day with the agency was February 22nd. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

We’ll have more with Sheriff Gillen and Commander Arno on what they see as some of the top issues facing MDEA on a future edition of NewsSource 8.

